Teacher killed in hit-and-run accident

Midlands Bureau

A Fafi High School teacher in Zhombe, Kwekwe, was found dead along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road after the vehicle that hit him did not stop.



The body of Freddy Mancama (58), a popular English teacher, was found lying on the road by Kwekwe Traffic Police who were on patrol in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The police confirmed the incident.

“Police confirm a hit and run case where a man died after being struck by a motor vehicle along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on 26 May 20204. The deceased was identified as Freddy Mancama of Village Magiya under Chief Malisa in Zhombe,” said Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the vehicle and the driver involved in the accident to approach any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.