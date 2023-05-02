Teacher jailed for raping neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.

Herald Reporter

A 57-year-old Harare teacher was last week slapped with a 12-year jail term after being found guilty of raping his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter who had come for extra lessons.

Aleck Masomera was convicted after a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi.

The magistrate initially slapped Masomera with a 15-year jail term before suspending three years on condition of good behaviour.

In convicting Masomera, Mrs Rwodzi said the State managed to prove a prima facie case against the accused.

The court heard that on an unknown date but during the month of July 2022 and during the day, the complainant enrolled with the accused for extra lessons.

It was the State’s case that the accused then started proposing love to the complainan,t but the girl rebutted the advances.

On the day in question, the complainant went home after extra lessons and her grandmother asked her if she had finished her assignments.

She told her that she had not and her grandmother ordered her to go and finish the assignments.

The following day the complainant went again to the accused’s place.

The accused entered his bedroom and called the complainant who complied and sat on the bed next to him.

Masomera then raped the girl.

A report was made leading to his arrest.