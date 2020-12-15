Taylor declines LPL commentary offer

Bipin DaniI in COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

ZIMBABWE cricketer Brendan Taylor has declined the Lanka Premier League commentary offer, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka, the 34-year-old wicketkeeper batsman had been approached to give the live TV commentary for the last three matches of the Lanka Premier League, it is learnt here.

“Unfortunately I’m not commentating”, he confirmed to this reporter.

Taylor was offered to make himself available for the two semi-finals (on December 13 and 14) and the final on December 16 and move from the present team bio secured bubble to the other bio-bubble which is meant for the commentary team.

The organisers are not inviting any foreigners because of the quarantine issues.

The new commentator, if signed within the present set up, will be replacing Mickey Arthur. The national head coach Arthur and Dr Daminda Attanayake are leaving for South Africa on Saturday night to oversee the arrangements there before the team leaves next week.

Taylor was playing for Kandy Tuskers, the team which was knocked out of the tournament. Interestingly, one of the two other Kandy team players — Dale Steyn and Irfan Pathan — were also considered for the commentary but Pathan, who has come to Sri Lanka with the family was not keen to move out from the team bio-bubble.

Pathan did the IPL commentary from a studio in Mumbai. Kandy Tusker’s local players have left the team hotel and the foreign players are to leave within a few days.