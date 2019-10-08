Tax seminars for varsities, tertiary institutions varsities,tertiary

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has embarked on a series of tax seminars targeted at all universities and other tertiary institutions in Zimbabwe to build stronger partnerships for the benefit of the economy.

Zimra Commissioner-General Ms Faith Mazani, who officiated at the authority’s first seminar at the University of Zimbabwe yesterday, outlined the importance of including the young generation in the economic affairs of the nation.

“This is the first of so many tax seminars we are scheduled to hold at all universities and other tertiary institutions of Zimbabwe.

‘It is part of Zimra’s new strategic thrust of engaging ordinary Zimbabweans, the academia, business and captains of industry, among others, in building stronger partnerships for the benefit of the economy at large,” she said.

“Students, you are the future anchors of our economy, and as such, you need to have a strong appreciation of how the success of economies the world over is hinged on tax compliance by the citizens.

“It is, therefore, part of our (Zimra) calling to explain to you the role that you have to play in the economic development of this country.

“You are definitely going to be the decision-makers of tomorrow, you are going to start companies and businesses.

“I would like to believe that after this seminar, we will all appreciate that taxation is key to economic development.”

Ms Mazani said engaging the young generation at an early stage will help in building trust.

“We are so sure that with this kind of engagement, we will be able to demystify some misconceptions that people have about Zimra,” she said.

“We are going to dispel the fears and anxieties that the people have about Zimra. It is our considered belief that through constant engagement, your feedback will assist us to be a better organisation which serve its clients in a more responsible manner.”

The seminars are running under the theme “Catch them young”, which Ms Mazani said speaks to their thrust of engaging future leaders who are in primary, secondary and all institutions of higher learning.