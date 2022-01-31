Tax expert Chinamasa appointed interim Zimra boss

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board has today appointed its Commissioner for Revenue Assurance, Ms Regina Chinamasa, the revenue authority’s new acting commissioner-general.

She takes over the reins from Mr Rameki Masaire who retires from the organization at the close of business today.

Commissioner Chinamasa will assume the new role from tomorrow, with the board indicating that it is seized with hiring a substantive commissioner-general.

Zimra Board’s vice-chairperson, Ms Josephine Matambo made the announcement in a statement today.

She said the revenue authority’s interim boss was a tax expert with 28 years of experience in the field of revenue mobilization and enforcement of compliance to fiscal laws.

“Currently, she is the Commissioner for Revenue Assurance in which position she is credited for introducing various processes that are plugging revenue leakages through modern investigative and compliance systems,” said Ms Matambo.

“She also has vast experience in the fields of domestic taxes and customs and excise.”

Ms Chinamasa started her career as a tax assessor in 1994 in the Department of Taxes and joined the investigations division at the inception of Zimra in 2001. Commissioner Chinamasa grew through the ranks in Zimra and was credited with leading various strategic and transformative initiatives and processes.

Some of which, Ms Matambo said, had resulted in improved stakeholder engagements, compliance levels, and reinforcement and strengthening on revenue collection processes for Zimra.