Tatiana Ellis wins top gong at Megafest Top20 business awards

Herald Correspondent

Investor, businesswoman, and philanthropist – Tatiana Ellis has been recognised by Megafest Holdings for her trailblazing contributions to Zimbabwe’s corporate world. The media-shy WestProp Holdings chief operating officer has spearheaded world-class property developments in Harare’s plush suburbs.

“I have always believed that hard work always wins”, said Tatiana as she dedicated her latest gong to the WestProp Holdings team behind her.

‘Also, the national vision has motivated me to remain focussed every day to build the Zimbabwe we all want,’ Tatiana further said as she encouraged all Zimbabweans to unite towards achieving Zimbabwe’s vision of becoming an upper middle-income society by the year 2030.

The Megafest Top20 Business Awards honor individuals who have excelled in delivering value to stakeholders and the nation.

Tatiana’s life story has inspired many across the globe. She was born in a communist civilization where the girl child was viewed to be inferior to her male counterpart. Instead of sinking under the gender discrimination waters, Tatiana Ellis had to fight her way up the ladder from a tender age. Unsurprisingly, her name is highly mentioned among top leaders in Zimbabwe’s real estate sector.

In her exploits under the visionary leadership of West Property CEO Ken Sharpe, Tatiana has promoted the rise of ‘Dubai’ in Zimbabwe. The upmarket and ultra-modern developments that West Property has come up with include Millennium Heights Apartment Estate, Pomona City, and Pokugara Residential Estate Townhouses in Borrowdale which are available at the lock-up shell level.

Pomona City, which has been fittingly described as a city within a city, has adopted the innovative leasehold option of land ownership as part of efforts to enable the middle-income class to access decent housing at affordable prices. Pomona City will be a secure gated community and estate comprising predominantly residential stands with some facing the Wingate Park Golf Course. The estate comprises a shopping center, schools, a park, a clubhouse, a crèche, and a church avenue. The stands are in four categories and phases. Phase 1A stands consist of large stands ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 square meters. Some of the stands are along the picturesque golf course, giving our clients magnificent views.

Located in Borrowdale, Pokugara Residential Estate is made up of residential stands and completely serviced double and single-story houses. It is located in Borrowdale West, Harare along Whitwell Road and corner Teviotdale Road. The award-winning townhouses are 166sqm and have three bedrooms (mes), whilst the double-story townhouses sit on 226sqm with four bedrooms (mes) and an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space, a common bathroom, and an en-suite staff room.

In addition, the residential estate will include world-class recreational facilities such as a clubhouse, braai area, gym, and swimming pool. These will be available in Phase 2 of the development, which is now on offer.

West Property wants to make Millennium Heights, which is part of Millennium Park, a self-contained city within the next decade. The development is an apartment complex located at the end of Maxwell Road, Borrowdale West, in Harare North. Units measure 41 sqm for the babysitter/studio, 90 sqm for the 1-bed, and 131 sqm for the 2-bedroom units. All come with a bathroom, open-plan dining and living rooms, and built-in kitchens.

On the commercial side, the trend-setting Mbudzi People’s Market in Harare has become a source of living and an employment opportunity for the young and old in the southern suburbs of Harare. With the Mall of Zimbabwe on the horizon, Tatiana’s shared dream of positioning Zimbabwe on the global map through infrastructure development will soon be realized.

The latest Megafest award is another feather to Tatiana’s bumper list of local, regional, and international accolades earned during her illustrious career in leadership.