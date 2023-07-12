Tapiwa Makore’s parents, relatives, welcome killers’ death sentence

Rejoice Makoni and Rutendo Gomwe

Tapiwa Makore’s parents and relatives have welcomed the death sentence given to their son’s killers by High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

However, they bemoaned the continued non-disclosure by the killers of the boy’s missing head saying that remains a sticking pain to their closure on his death.

“I am satisfied with the death penalty that has been given to my son’s killers; Tafadzwa Shamba and my brother Tapiwa Makore (senior). However, I am saddened that up to today, they still can’t admit their wrongdoing. They are not remorseful at all. They have not even apologized to the court, let alone to us as parents.

“I wish they could go through the kind of pain they made my son go through. They should at least tell the world where they put my son’s head so that we may find closure,” said Tapiwa (junior’s) father Mr Munyaradzi Makore.

Justice Mutevedzi sentenced Shamba and Makore (senior) to death for the gruesome murder of seven-year-old Tapiwa (junior) in 2020.

Shamba was convicted of Tapiwa (junior’s) murder while Tapiwa (senior) was convicted of the same murder as an accomplice after he provided his house for the commissioning of the crime.

Tapiwa’s mother Ms Linda Munyori said she was relieved that finally her son’s killers were given a death sentence.

“I am relieved that justice for my Tapiwa has been served. I have not been myself since his death in 2020. Justice Mutevedzi’s judgement convicting the two brought me back to life. I feel encouraged now. My heart still bleeds for Tapiwa’s death; my heart bleeds that one day, the person keeping my son’s head will be found out and be punished. I long for the day when my son’s head will be buried together with his body parts,” said Ms Munyori.

Tapiwa’s body was found disfigured and cut into pieces, sending tremors and sparking far-reaching outrage throughout the nation.

Shamba confessed to the gruesome murder and this was confirmed by a magistrate and accepted by the High Court.

He told the court that they killed the boy with the intention of selling his body parts to a witchdoctor for US$1 500.

Shamba and Makore (Snr) were placed on their defence in October last year after the court found there was overwhelming evidence linking them to the murder.

The other two accused Ms Maud Hunidzarira and Mr Thanks Makore were acquitted at the close of the State case after the prosecution withdrew charges against them for lack of incriminating evidence.