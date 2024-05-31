TAPERA WANTS BILLIAT IN WARRIORS SQUAD

WANTED MAN . . . Khama Billiat has received overtures from Jairos Tapera to come out of retirement and rejoin the Warriors.

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Jairos Tapera knows exactly what he wants to achieve with the national team and he is working on the “how”.

The man, who is riding high with his Premiership pacesetters Manica Diamonds, is in relentless pursuit of convincing Yadah star Khama Billiat to come out of international retirement.

He wanted him to be part of the squad scheduled to play in next week’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa across the Limpopo.

The Warriors first entertain Lesotho in a home-away-from-home fixture at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday next week before they face South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein four days later.

Tapera has been mandated, in the interim, to take charge of the crucial assignments and will be assisted by GreenFuel gaffer Saul Chaminuka and Takesure Chiragwi of Ngezi Platinum, with Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa the technical advisor.

The technical team is taking a squad predominantly selected by ZIFA for the double-header task, which will potentially alter Zimbabwe’s chances of making it to the quadrennial fiesta for their very first time. Given some freedom to freshen up the selected team, Tapera promptly contacted Billiat, who showed some interest in returning to the national team.

However, given the time-frame, Billiat decided to shelve the plans, but will be ready to rejoin the team in the next assignments.

“Besides calling former captain Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi to avail themselves, I also contacted Khama Billiat.

“He still has that magical touch and we certainly need him. That’s why I decided to call him,” said Tapera.

“Billiat is doing wonders at Yadah and that is very difficult to ignore. He still has what it takes to serve the national team.

“I am sure he will be able to join us in future assignments after the two World Cup qualifiers. You know, this is the national team and you want to have the best that the country has and I am ready to bring back all those players who have gone into international retirement but still have what it takes to don the badge.”

Tapera was expected to arrive in Harare last night ahead of the first technical meeting with ZIFA, to map the way forward ahead of the team’s journey to South Africa on Sunday.

“We will have our first meeting with ZIFA and I am sure that’s when we will get to know the details in terms of our itinerary and the like.

“I am also sure that we will be able to sort out the contracts and things like that. But generally, I am happy with the goings-on since my appointment so far.

“I hope that the players called into camp will give out their all and we will be able to get positive results against both Lesotho and South Africa.

“The games will be tough but we need to arrive at the party and show what we can also do as the Warriors.”

Zimbabwe have two points from as many matches after a goalless stalemate against Rwanda and a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in November last year.

Rwanda lead Group C with four points with South Africa on three while Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Nigeria are tied on two points while Benin have a single point making the pool an open affair.