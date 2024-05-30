Tapera reveals Musona, Mushekwi wish

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS caretaker coach Jairos Tapera has revealed he tried to talk to former Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona and China-based Nyasha Mushekwi to come out of international retirement as he sought to reinforce his attack ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers set to resume next week.

Tapera yesterday embraced the squad that was released by ZIFA for the two World Cup qualifying games against Lesotho and South Africa.

The Manica Diamonds coach was unveiled as interim national team coach last Friday, two weeks before the Warriors plunge into a crucial battle against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Although the squad was selected by the ZIFA secretariat before the coaches were appointed, Tapera said he had been given a chance to give his input on the side.

The team announced yesterday showed ZIFA kept faith in the majority of the players that have been doing the duty of late, mostly those that were called for the recent Four-Nation tournament in Malawi.

These include the likes of Jordan Zemura, Andy Rinomhota, Daniel Msendami, Shane Maroodza, Munashe Garananga, Tivonge Rushesha, Joey Phuthi, Walter Musona and Tawanda Maswanhise.

Another exciting addition was Tawanda Chirewa of the English Premiership Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chirewa had been named in the side for Malawi but excused himself to focus on cementing his cub position.

Injured captain Marvelous Nakamba missed on selection again, but there were no major surprises in the group that also includes senior players Teenage Hadebe, Tino Kadewere, Gerald Takwara, Devine Lunga, and vice-captain Marshall Munetsi, who form the core of the Warriors.

Polokwane City’s Douglas Mapfumo, Tymon Machope of Simba Bhora, and goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba of Manica Diamonds are the new faces in the set-up.

Observers and football enthusiasts largely welcomed the team but were critical of the strike force, which many described as “lightweight”.

The Warrior’s front line includes Kadewere, Chirewa, Mapfumo, and Machope.

Tapera told the Zimpapers Sports Hub that he had tried without success to reach out to tried and tested artisans like Musona, Mushekwi, and England-based Macauley Bonne.

“We tried the best that we could to make sure that all departments are balanced. There are some players that we had wanted to be part of the squad, but we couldn’t get them.

“Mind you, these are very important games that we are facing, so you would need all your best players available. We reached out to Nyasha Mushekwi but the response was slow.

“We also talked to Knowledge Musona and he is unavailable as well. Besides, he is nursing an injury which made him miss the last three games for his team.

“Then there is Macauley Bonne, he asked to be excused. He indicated that he was currently changing clubs, so he asked to be excused so that he could facilitate a smooth transfer,” said Tapera.

Nonetheless, he was cheered by the presence of players like Munetsi, Hadebe, Zemura, Rinomhota, Takwara, Lunga, and Godknows Murwira, who have grown to become regulars in the Warriors set-up.

“It’s important that we have the core of the squad. There were a few adjustments to the team that has been representing Zimbabwe of late.

“We respect what (Baltemar) Brito did in Rwanda (during the opening matches of the qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria) and we also respect what Norman Mapeza did in Malawi.

“So, we just looked at the core of the teams they deployed, and we worked with that, obviously with some few alter-ations,” said Tapera.

ZIFA have also broken with tradition and arranged that the Warriors will not be training in Zimbabwe.

Instead, they are scheduled to report for camp on Sunday in Johannesburg, where they will host Lesotho at the rented Orlando Stadium on June 7.

They will then play hosts South Africa four days later at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Tapera cannot wait to start his duties as he is set to reunite with some of the players that he worked with at the national Under-20 level, who include Hadebe, Munetsi, Lunga, and goalkeeper Donovan Bernard.

His Young Warriors side also had Nakamba.

“I think I get along well with most of these guys because they played in my team during my days as the national Un-der-20 team coach.

“So, it’s more of a reunion; I can talk to them any time and there is mutual respect.

“I even engaged Nakamba recently. I coached this boy at Under-20 level and I am glad he is now the captain. I would have wanted him in this team because of his experience but he indicated he has just healed from a long-term injury and it would be premature for him to start playing now,” said Tapera.

“I am also happy we have quite a young squad. I have no problem working with young players because I also have a young team at Manica Diamonds.

“But the national team is different.

“We need to outline what we need to do, focus on the job at hand, allow the players to air their views, and try to help one other in every way possible so that we get the best out of one another.

“Remember this is a national team. We are representing about 16 million people, so we have to put their interests first. This means everyone chosen to do duty has to give his best.

“To the new guys, this is an opportunity to showcase what you can do. Manna doesn’t come every day,” said Tapera.

Warriors Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC), Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS: Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (KV Mechelen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MIDFIELDERS: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

FORWARDS: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)