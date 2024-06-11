Tapera makes six changes for Bafana match

Tadious Manyepo in BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa

WARRIORS coach Jairos Tapera has made six changes to his starting 11 for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa at Free State Stadium tonight.

The match kicks off at 6pm.

He has also shifted to a 3-5-2 structure from the 4-3-3 formation he used in the match against the Crocodiles.

Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba has replaced the blundering Donovan Bernard who was casually breached by Lesotho while Godknows Murwira, Walter Musona, Richard Hachiro, Munashe Garan’anga and Douglas Mapfumo have all been handed starting berths.

Warriors Starting 11 against South Africa

Geoffrey Chitsumba, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garan’anga, Divine Lunga, Walter Musona, Richard Hachiro, Andy Rinomhota, Marshal Munetsi, Douglas Mapfumo, Tawanda Chirewa