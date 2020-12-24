Tanzanian artiste Jux praises local talent

Senior Arts Reporter

Tanzanian recording artiste Juma Musa Mkambala, affectionately known as Juma Jux, who was in the country for the past five days, has hailed the local talent and said Zimbabwe is a peace-loving country.

Juma Jux revealed how musicians should be role models in society and should not only be a source of entertainment but a source of inspiration.

“Zimbabwe is a beautiful country full of people with love. I am happy to be here, unfortunately I can’t stay for long as I have to rush for Christmas planning and be with my family,” he said.

The “Nimedata”hit-maker visited the country courtesy of hip-hop musician King 98 as they were unveiling their latest video and discussing further projects.

He commended the 22-year-old rapper for his work ethic, talent and charity work.

“King 98 is a complete artiste who is doing very well and has nothing to prove.

“What he is doing for the less privileged people is great and it shows that he has fans at heart. The less privileged remain part of our fans and we need them as artistes. I have seen how the country Zimbabwe is blessed with talent and as Africans we should support each other for the industry to grow,” he said.

Juma Jux collaborated with King 98 on their latest release “Jogodo” (a Yoruba word which means having fun) that also features another Tanzanian singer Shebby Medicine.

In a separate interview, King 98 said he had invited Juma Jux, who wanted to see Zimbabwe and at the same time launch their video “Jogodo”.

“I did the song “Jogodo” with Jux and I decided to invite him here and show him what we do. He is a great guy and brother to me and I will always cherish all he has done for me,” he said.

King 98 said he was going to spend Christmas with his family.

“It was a rushed programme, Jux accepted my request to come to Zimbabwe to help push the song. We also shot the video that has already been uploaded to YouTube and currently playing on Trace channel.

“Because of my passion for charity work and love for Christmas, we also gifted a disabled teenager Raymond Nyarufero from Warren Park with Christmas goodies,” he said.

The duo later partied at The Dreams Nightclub before hosting several interviews.

The Kachiri musician has collaborated with a number of artistes, among them Davido, Zlatan, Diamond Platinumz, Nasty among others.