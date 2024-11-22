Tandavara exhibition brings together top creatives

Trust Khosa

Nhaka Art Gallery in Harare will come under the spotlight on November 30 and December 1 when it hosts a massive end-of-year art sale and exhibition.

Dubbed “Tandavara”, the exhibition will bring together more than 20 creatives that are making waves in the sector.

Renowned visual artist Troy Makaza, whose artworks were showcased at the 60th International Exhibition of Biennale di Venezia, will be one of the guests at the event.

Makaza will exchange notes with other visual artists.

Helen Lieros, Tashinga Majiri, Cosmas Shiridzinonwa, Crispen Matekenya, Freddy Tauro, Lilian Magodi, Richard Witikani Sky Salanje, Eugene Mugocha, George Churu, Yananiso Kunaka and Sky Solanje are some of the big names taking part in the exhibition.

In their curatorial statement dubbed “The Power of Memory Art”, organisers said the gathering will go a long way in celebrating the best that the sector has to offer.

“Tandavara is more than an art exhibition, it is a journey through the fragments of our memories, pieced together like a delicate collage,” reads part of the curatorial statement.

“Each artwork at the event reflects an intricate narrative inspired by personal and collective experiences, a mosaic of culture, heritage, and identity.

“Much like Helen Lieros’ mixed media piece, with its textured layers, earthy tones, and symbolic marks, the pieces displayed at Tandavara evoke a sense of history and a reverence for ancestral connections. Just as Lieros combines various materials to tell a deeper story, the artists at Tandavara merge memory and material, creating a dialogue between the past and present. Join us in this evocative space where memories and traditions come alive on canvas.”

The other highlight of the two-day event is the showcasing of Solanje, Gresham Nyaude, and Laura Dyer’s artworks.

Tandavara is a celebration of visual arts that continue to win the hearts of many globally.

Buyers will be spoilt for choice as artworks of superior quality will be sold at the event.