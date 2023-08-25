Talented Zim teen signs for Liverpool

RED HOT . . . Trey Nyoni has completed his move to Liverpool where he will play in the side’s development

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

RISING star Trey Nyoni has been tipped to make it big at Liverpool following revelations the English Premiership giants have completed the signing into their academy the teenage midfielder who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents.

Nyoni, who turned 16 in June, is coming from Leicester City where he had spent 10 years, having joined the Foxes at the age of six years.

Negotiations had dragged on as the two clubs failed to agree on compensation fees.

Sections of the English media went into overdrive following the completion of the move. Liverpool also signed another exciting teenage prospect, Amara Nallo from West Ham to bolster their academy ranks.

They are now expected to join Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18s for the new campaign, having al-ready been welcomed to the AXA Training Centre by their new team-mates.

Their arrivals come after six youngsters were released and five others sold, including centre-backs Kerron Samuels and Charlie Hayes-Green.

Whilst much is not known about Nyoni yet, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano said Liverpool had signed a “talented midfielder”.

“Done, completed. Talented midfielder born in 2006 Trey Nyoni joins Liverpool from Leicester,” he posted on social media.

The United Kingdom’s Anfield Index reported that Nyoni is set to integrate directly into Liverpool’s Under-18 squad as part of the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

“Liverpool’s recent history showcases their success in integrating young talents into the senior set-up. Names like Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, and Harvey Elliott come to mind.

“All these players joined the Reds at the age of 16 and have since made their mark in senior football. Elliott’s journey, in particular, stands out, highlighting the opportunities that lie ahead for young talents at Liverpool.

“While it’s early days, and comparing every young talent to Harvey Elliott might be premature, Liverpool’s scouting department has a reputation for identifying potential stars. If they’ve seen something in Nyoni, it’s a sign of the youngster’s potential.

“Nyoni will find himself in good company at Liverpool. The academy’s recent recruit, Irishman Trent Kone-Doherty, is another name creating ripples. The 17-year-old recently had his first taste of senior training.

“For now, the focus for Nyoni would be to acclimatise to his new surroundings and showcase his talent. He’s certainly a player Liverpool supporters should monitor closely in the coming years,” said the Anfield Index.

Born in England, in 2007, Nyoni is also eligible to represent Zimbabwe through his parentage.

He has featured for the Three Lions at youth level — scoring and grabbing an assist on his debut for England Under-16s in a 3-2 friendly victory over Italy last year. That remains his only international goal in seven outings.

Nyoni is a midfielder, who has played centrally and on the wing. He joins Isaac Mabaya, another player with Zimbabwean heritage in the Liverpool development.

Sergio Moya, a blogger with Liverpool FC News, likened Nyoni to former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold who both came through the club’s structures.

“It has become official that our Liverpool has signed the young jewel of world football, Trey Nyoni, who with only 16 years of age has managed to arouse the interest of the biggest and most important club in England which has bought him for an undisclosed amount from Leicester City.

“Nyoni has raised many expectations among Liverpool fans, as it has been said that the young mid-fielder could be an important part of the future project of Jürgen Klopp, who would have him in mind as a future figure of the team.

“Trey, at his young age, is part of the England Under-16 national team and has played six international matches at that level.

“While he is not expected to make a debut as early as Trent Alexander-Arnold once did, the plan with Trey Nyoni is for him to continue to develop in Liverpool’s youth ranks and eventually make the jump to the first team where he could earn the opportunity of a lifetime.

“ . . . he is a midfielder of extraordinary ability both defensively and as a pass distributor in attack and has already begun to be compared to the likes of Jordan Henderson, who also arrived at a young age, though not quite as young, and left as a legend this summer,” he noted.

Another Liverpool sports news outlet, This is Anfield, gave their views on the lanky midfielder:

“Tall for his age and adept both on and off the ball, Nyoni will join the likes of Cody Pennington, Fola Onanuga, Kieran Morrison and Kyle Kelly in midfield with Liverpool Under-18s.

“There is every chance he makes his breakthrough into the Under-21s in the near future if he continues his progress, but a realistic approach will be taken.” Nyoni has won plaudits for his technical ability.

“Nyoni’s playing style aligns with the vision Liverpool holds for him. Details about Nyoni’s skills re-main relatively limited due to his young age and lack of extensive experience,” sated Six Sports website.

“However, his technical finesse, adept ball control, and composed demeanor in the face of opposition pressure stand out as his strengths.

“Liverpool’s commitment to nurturing young talent is evident as they focus on strengthening their youth setup. Simultaneously, they are actively seeking to fill the void left by key midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

“The spotlight is on recruiting a proficient defensive midfielder to enhance their already impressive midfield line-up.”