Talent Chiwenga up for smuggling

Tendai Gukutikwa Manicaland Correspondent

Talent Chiwenga appeared before a Mutare magistrate on Tuesday facing charges of smuggling radio and teargas equipment.

The Harare-based clergyman allegedly smuggled five Kenwood two-way communication radios, solar battery chargers and teargas injectors through the Forbes Border Post.

Chiwenga appeared before Mr Nottbulgar Muchineripi, who granted him $400 bail and remanded him to March 31.

He was charged with contravening a section of the Customs and Excise Act.

Chiwenga was represented by Advocate Tariro Paul Machiridza, while the State was represented by prosecutor Perseverance Musukuto.

Ms Musukuto told the court that on December 11, 2019, Chiwenga drove from Mozambique to Zimbabwe through the Forbes Border Post in the company of Lovemore Kanyuru and Darlington Moyo.

The court further heard that after immigration formalities, Chiwenga passed through the customs and clearing counter without declaring goods in his possession.

“A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority official later asked Chiwenga to take his goods for scanning, where it was discovered that the goods were not declared, which then led to his arrest,” said Ms Musukuto.

The value of the goods was not mentioned in court papers.