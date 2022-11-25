Takura hosts live orchestra show

Peter Tanyanyiwa Arts Correspondent

Zimbabwean hip hop artiste, Takura Bernard Shonhai, is hosting Friday Live orchestra sax lounge concert at 7Arts Theatre in Avondale.

Takura will be the main act and will be supported by other local musicians such as Anita Jaxson, Ishan and IamKing.

The organisers, Live in Concert, said the orchestra and sax lounge set up are usually done by international artistes as they are expensive and not easy to do even for the most rated artists themselves.

“This concert will allow the audience to connect with their artistes, the artistes will be showcasing their true vocal abilities.

“We want to grow the Zimbabwean music industry, and this is why we did not include an international artiste on this concert, we have all the confidence in our local artistes, we are giving the audiences the full package.

“This will be the first of many such shows as we will go around Zimbabwe, picking one main act and a few supporting artistes so we give the Zimbabwean music lovers the full live orchestra and sax lounge set up. It’s time the local music lovers get the true feel of real music.”

Speaking at a presser recently, Takura assured music lovers that he had not been thinking about anything else except the live orchestra sax launch concert.

This will be his debut live orchestra.

“We have been planning for this live concert for some time now, trust me we are giving this event all the seriousness it deserves,” he said. “This will be a dream come true for me and to get that kind of an emotional connection with the audience is a plus and I truly appreciate it.”

Takura is rated as one of the biggest finds on the local hip-hop scene, as he rose to stardom within a very short space of time, following the split of what could have been the country’s biggest boys’ band in the country and beyond the borders, Soul Afrika.

An orchestra is “a group of performers on various musical instruments for playing music, as symphonies, operas, popular music, or other compositions.”

It especially includes stringed instruments of the viol class, clarinets and flutes, cornets and trombones, drums, and cymbals.

The event will be hosted by Curtly Gwindi and Yahyah good vibes.

Early bird tickets will be going for US$15, and standard tickets will be US$20. The tickets are available in all MedOrange pharmacy branches, and doors will open at 6pm..