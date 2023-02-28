‘Take Money’ ready to rumble in Mexico

A GOOD GESTURE . . . Top Zimbabwean female boxer Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire (second from left) hands over a “Thank you” framed picture of herself to KGK Logistics director, Sam Paul (left), at a press conference to confirm her WBC contest in Mexico in March. Looking on is her coach Clyde Musonda (third from left), Melany Musonda of Delta Force Academy (second from right) and Prince Zvinavashe also of KGK Logistics in Harare yesterday

Gilbert Munetsi

Sports Correspondent

KUDAKWASHE “Take Money” Chiwandire has vowed nothing will distract her from overcoming Mexican champion fighter Yemileth Mercado in the biggest battle of her boxing career in Chihuahua, Mexico, on March 18.

The historic mandatory fight takes place at the Gimnasio Manuel Bernardo Aguirre, an indoor arena situated in the Mexican capital.

Chiwandire goes into the contest as the underdog, considering Mercado (24) has successfully defended the WBC championship five times since inaugurally winning it in 2019.

“Take Money” celebrated her 27th birthday this month and returning home the victor will be a way of offering herself a belated present.

Mercado brags of a W19;KO5;L3 record against the six wins (four of them knock-outs), two loses and a single draw that Chiwandire has achieved to date.

For one who never broke camp after her October 15 bout against yet another Mexican, Zulina Munoz, at the HICC in Harare, Chiwandire said at a press conference in Harare yesterday that she does not harbour any excuses should she fail to deliver. And neither is she losing any sleep over the impending assignment, even considering Mexico is regarded as the “Mecca” of boxing in the world and her opponent will be fighting on home soil backed by a possibly big home crowd.

“I embark on another exciting journey inching closer to the World Boxing Council super-bantamweight world title which will not only be the crowning jewel of my career thus far, but my greatest challenge to date.

“I’m particularly excited about this fight not only of the opportunity it provides me individually, but for the great opportunities it gives our boxing fraternity and nation at large as it gives the Zimbabwean flag and its excellence yet another chance to be showcased on the global stage. We are telling the world that we are here and here to stay!

“I am glad to inform the nation that I am fully ready for this challenge and am confident we are again set to make history for our beautiful country. I believe with the support from the Government, sponsors, partners and most importantly the nation of Zimbabwe, we — my team and I — will bring this belt home.

“And to Miss Mercado . . . I am coming for you!” she declared.

Delta Force Academy director and coach to Chiwandire, Clyde Musonda, revealed some sticking issues pertaining to his boxer’s contract had been ironed out and all logistical arrangements had since been put in place ahead of the epic duel.

“We’ve concluded negotiations for the much-anticipated mandatory contest and taken full measures to prepare adequately. Personally, I’m aware it’s not going to be an easy fight, but we’re confident we’ll emerge victorious, thanks to the support we have received from our anchor sponsor RM Plumbing World, KGK Logistics and Invictus Gym,” he said.

Meanwhile, “Take Money” has made a passionate appeal to the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board for the establishment of a benevolent fund that will assist boxers in times of retirement, ill-health and death.

Though the matter has been on the boxing board’s cards for sometime, Chiwandire said urgent attention to the matter would go a long way in assisting those in the sector as evidenced by a number of retired boxers living undesirable lives.