‘Take Money’ prepares for a comeback

Langton Nyakwenda

Sports Reporter

FORMER World Boxing Council Interim super bantamweight champion, Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire, is back in the gym preparing for a non-title fight that could set the tone for a return to boxing’s top table.

According to her management team, Chiwandire will take on fellow Zimbabwean Sasha Mambo in Lilongwe, Malawi in October.

Another fight is also being arranged for her in December.

The 27-year-old Chiwandire is desperate for a comeback after losing a golden chance to become the WBC gold champion in March.

She lost by a unanimous decision against world champion Yamileth Mercado in Mexico on March 18.

It was a meteoric rise for Chiwandire, who shot to international prominence when she captured the WBC Interim super bantamweight belt after defeating highly rated Zambian Catherine Phiri in February 2022.

Chiwandire successfully defended her title after posting a historic victory against Zulina Munoz of Mexico at Harare International Conference Centre on October 15, 2022.

That win set her up against WBC super-bantamweight champion Mercado.

Chiwandire has 10 professional fights and a modest 6-3-1 record but her skill and tenacity have won her a lot of admirers.

And there is strong belief within her camp that she will rise again.

Chiwandire is currently ranked the 10th best super bantamweight boxer by the World Boxing Council but lack of action would have seen her drop down the rankings.

“It’s very important that we get a fight for Kuda (Chiwandire) because by not fighting she will lose on the ratings,” Chiwandire’s manager, Clyde Musonda of Deltaforce Academy told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

“She is ranked number 10 by the WBC so we need to keep her active and relevant. I am happy that she is still regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound female boxers in Africa.”

Chiwandire started training last week.

“The boxer is looking sharp but she just needs to shed weight,” Musonda said.

“I can confirm that the fight against Mambo is set for October. We are finalising the exact dates but the fight is taking place in Malawi.

“We are also pushing for another fight in Victoria Falls in December where we want her to be on the undercard for Revai Madondo’s World Boxing Federation title fight against a boxer from Thailand.”

A single mother of three, Chiwandire turned professional in 2015 and has six wins, three losses and a draw.

Chiwandire and Zambian Phiri (ranked fifth) are the only two African boxers inside the top 10 of the WBC female super bantamweight pugilists.