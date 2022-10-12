‘Take Money’ has Africa under her feet

ALL IS IN PLACE . . . ZNBWCB chief executive Lawrence Zimbudzana (far left) stresses a point while Delta Force Academy directors Clyde Musonda (middle) and Eric Kandiwa pay attention during yesterday’s press conference to announce Kuda “Take Money’’ Chiwandire’s big fight in Harare — Picture: Tadious Manyepo

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ONE of Zimbabwe’s top female boxers Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire has the whole continent under her feet ahead of her crunch title defence against Mexican Zulina Munoz at the Harare International Conference Centre on Friday night.

The 27-year-old pugilist is now the best ranked female boxer across all weight categories in Africa.

And that should spur her going into this World Boxing Council (WBC) interim super-bantamweight title defence against her experienced challenger Munoz on home soil this Friday night.

Chiwandire will meet Munoz this morning for the first time when the two boxers do a face-off at the venue of the fight.

The historic bout, which is being promoted by Delta Force Academy, has been put together by the Government after the organisers failed to pull the logistical requirements.

And yesterday the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Board hailed the Government for rescuing the situation.

The fight was originally scheduled for August 27 before it was moved to October 1 due to financial constraints on the part of the promoters.

Chiwandire was on the verge of losing the belt without throwing a punch until the Government intervened just in time to save the situation.

The Government provided the resources for the bout and will also be responsible for paying the purse money for the boxers.

This is the first time that Zimbabwe is hosting a WBC-sanctioned fight and only the third time a WBC bout is staged on the African continent. Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, ZNBWCB chief executive, Lawrence Zimbudzana, said they are determined to stage a memorable event.

“We are grateful to the Government of Zimbabwe, through our line Ministry, for the generous support extended to the sector which made the hosting of this event a reality. The investment made by the Government will go a long way in repositioning boxing as a leading sport in the country and cement the position of Zimbabwe in the global boxing and sporting fraternity,” said Zimbudzana.

“The hosting of the event will certainly impact positively on the quality of competitions in Zimbabwe and Africa.

“The event will also increase continental and global visibility through media coverage of the event. We are feeling very delighted by our champion (Kuda Chiwandire) for making the country proud.

“Her exploits are yet again a clear testimony of the potential women in sport have in turning around the fortunes of sport in Zimbabwe. She is currently the highest ranked female pugilist in Africa across all weight categories. She is the only female boxer holding that title in Africa.

“It is against the background of achievements realised so far from female athletes and the need to bring about gender parity in the society through sport that the Government continues to invest in sport in general and supporting women in sport in particular.

“However, there is still a lot of work to be done. In this regard, the newly-appointed Board is already embarking on stakeholder consultation in order to align its strategy with stakeholder expectations in a quest to reposition the sport as a significant contributor to socio-economic discourse.” Delta Force Academy director, Clyde Musonda, who also doubles as Chiwandire’s coach and manager, revealed that the WBC have since confirmed that the winner of the bout between Chiwandire and her Mexican challenger becomes the mandatory challenger for the main belt currently held by Mexican Yamileth Mercado.

“It is my pleasure to announce to you that the WBC has announced that winner of this bout will become the mandatory challenger for the emerging champion between Yamileth Mercado and Mariana Juarez who will be facing each other for the WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship title in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Saturday,” said Musonda.

“We would like to thank the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa, his Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, and the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board, who have fulfilled the President’s pledge to support this historic bill. This support goes a long way in securing the main bout.”

The Charles Manyuchi Academy and Mau-Mau Boxing Promotions have also come on board to fund other supporting bouts on the undercard.

Meanwhile, Zororo Phumulani, which is supported by Doves Zimbabwe, have also come on board to support the bout with the purchasing of the fighting gears for both Chiwandire and Munoz.

The gear, bought in South Africa yesterday, will be arriving in the country tomorrow. Zororo Phumulani Marketing Manager, Tendai Mangoti, said his company is also considering giving Chiwandire some bonuses should she excel in the fight.

“We are in communication with Delta Force Academy and we have since bought the fighting gear for the two boxers,” said Mangoti.

“We will be sending a supporting team to Zimbabwe for the fight. The gear will arrive in Zimbabwe on Thursday (tomorrow). We are fully behind our boxer and we wish her all the best.”

Bout Card

WBC interim Super bantam-weight (12 rounds)

Kudakwashe Chiwandire v Zulina Munoz

Light weight (eight rounds)

Jeremiah Mhere v Tinashe Mwadziwana

Featherweight (eight rounds)

Tatenda Biningu (Zim) v Benard Mwango (Zam)

International heavyweight (eight rounds)

Simon Madanire v Brighton Mcheni

Welterweight (six rounds)

Evans Usavihwevhu v Adonia Abraham

Middleweight (four rounds)

Farai Makombe v Mike Masodzi

Female bantamweight (six rounds)

Revai Madondo (Zim) v Chimwemwe Banda (Mal)

Exhibition (three rounds)

Alfonso Zvenyika v Spencer Matsangura