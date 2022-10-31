‘Take good news back to the people’

Delegates celebrate at the end of the 7th Zanu PF National People’s Congress on Saturday. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Elliot Ziwira Senior Reporter

The 7th Zanu PF National People’s Congress may have come and gone, but the lingering word has remained unity, and the ultimate winner are the people, glad tidings that should be cascaded back to the masses, who own the struggle.

In his closing remarks at the Congress in Harare on Saturday, President Mnangagwa, who was unanimously elected as the Zanu PF First Secretary the previous day, implored delegates to remain “immersed in the people”.

He implored them to take the good news back to the people, whom they represented at the Congress, that their party, Zanu PF, was not only “strong, alive and unstoppable”, but was also fulfilling the “historic mission” they entrusted it, to achieve freedom: socio-economic and political, through creation of equal opportunities for all Zimbabweans aimed at eradicating poverty.

“Go and tell the people that Zanu PF is fulfilling the historic mission of total socio-economic and political liberation and Independence. Under Zanu PF, the Second Republic will continue to diligently empower our communities,” said the President.

He said as a revolutionary party, Zanu PF, the fish, should remain engrossed in the people, who have always been the life supporting water over eons of time, as enshrined in the ethos that shaped the struggle, without which Independence would not have been possible.

“It is the people who are galvanised, moved and organised by our ideas towards transforming, modernising, industrialising and growing our economy. As it was during the liberation struggle, we remain like fish and the people our water,’’ the President said.

“Therefore, let us continue to be immersed among the people.”

He underscored that the “colossal” Zanu PF, was a “revolutionary mass party” that would forever be the people’s “dutiful companion” in the accomplishment of the national development agenda, which takes everyone aboard.

“Zanu PF shall be with them as they till the land, plant their seed, tend their crops to maturity, and as they sell their surpluses. We are their party, which provides agriculture inputs while investing in their food and nutrition security, right down to every household, village-by-village,” said the people’s servant leader.

With the 2022/2023 rainy season beckoning, the President beseeched the delegates to return to their constituencies and inspire farmers, as well as “communities at large” to increase “production and productivity” across all segments.

The President said everyone was welcome in Zanu PF, saying the party “will never abandon the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” as it is a party for everyone, be they in “urban areas”, at “growth points” or beyond.

“We stand with miners, teachers, doctors, nurses, industrialists, SMEs, religious organisations, the vulnerable, women, the youth and students as well as artists, creatives and sportspersons, among many others,” he said.

He underlined that the delegates should carry with them the “spirit of unity, harmony and love” infused in them at the Congress, adding that violence was “alien” in the motherland.

“Let us continue moving forward, serving our people wholeheartedly for a higher quality of life. Never grow tired of preaching unity, unity, unity; peace, peace, peace, love and harmony among our people.

“We reject violence and declare it alien in our society as we build a prosperous and empowered Zimbabwe,” said the President.