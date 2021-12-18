Take care, prepare well for Christmas

Take care and show love to others this Christmas

Tawananyasha Bisalom Youth Interactive Writer

Since the beginning of this month, many people are thrilled and are as busy as a bee preparing for the most celebrated holiday season in the world.

In my view, every nation has it’s cultural holidays but this holiday season we are all looking forward to the world’s cultural holiday.

This cultural festival named Christmas requires numerous preparations and decorations.

Believers strive to make this holiday season a remarkable holiday because that’s when the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was born.

Good Christmas preparation and being well celebrated is another way of thanking Jesus Christ for His love and mercy.

Since He (Jesus Christ) shows us love, we are all called upon to love our friends and families.

As a result of trying to make this holiday season a memorable holiday, people celebrate in different ways which they set as to create more memories.

Some of these ways of celebrating might lead some people to mind-numbing places such as hospitals and prisons, if we do not take much care of ourselves.

As far as I know, unfortunately sometimes things do not go according to plan.

During this holiday of sharing love and having fun. we are required to take much care of ourselves. Most of us act like we are out of our senses when we celebrate such holidays.

Since it is said that love is the greatest thing, we also have to sacrifice and show love to others. Here is my little way of showing love to all my friends and family.

Friends and family, let’s take care of ourselves, let’s be responsible for ourselves by not drinking and driving at the same time. By doing so we save the lives of our Loved ones.

Not only avoiding drinking and driving will reduce the loss of lives and injuries, but also being responsible to our siblings. We all have to keep an eye on our siblings for they are tomorrow’s leaders.

Let’s not ruin the little ones by being irresponsible.

To our mothers, let’s not expose dangerous objects to the little ones like gas stoves, knives, open electrical wires and some kind of medication.

Not forgetting our biggest enemy COVID 19,we are still required to cleave to the COVID-19 measures.

Let’s protect ourselves in this season by wearing our facemasks in addition to washing our hands or making the use of hand sanitizer regularly.

By doing so, we save our lives and we will be looking forward to another beautiful holiday with friends and family.

That said, I wish you a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

Lots of love

From Tawananyasha Bisalom