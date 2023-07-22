Take care of your mental, physical health

Mental well-being contributes to all areas of your life including physical health

Coach Kelly Fitness Correspondent

Before our weekly routine I would like to share a bit about overall health. There are two main types of health; mental and physical health.

Mental health

Mental well-being contributes to all areas of your life including physical health. A clear and serene mind is a clean slate to begin building positive thoughts, and positive thoughts build positive actions and positive results.

This also applies to your fitness goals. Talk to someone you trust if you are feeling overwhelmed or anxious. This could be a friend, family member, therapist, or anyone else you feel comfortable talking to.

Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or meditation. One such activity is Yoga which is done every Saturday from 0700hrs-0800hrs. The class is open to Invictus gym members for free, and non-members only for $5.

Get enough sleep. Most adults need around 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

Eat a healthy diet. Eating a healthy diet can help improve your mood and energy levels.

Eat breakfast every day. Skipping breakfast can lead to unhealthy snacking later in the day.

Make sure your meals are balanced and include a variety of foods. This will help you get all the nutrients you need.

Drink plenty of water. Water is essential for good health.

Avoid fad diets. Fad diets are often unhealthy and unsustainable. Here is a 4-week full body training programme for intermediate to advanced clients who are looking for physical fitness, not bodybuilding:

Physical health

Get at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week. Exercise is great for your physical and mental health.

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients that are essential for good health.

Limit your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats. These foods can contribute to weight gain, heart disease, and other health problems.

Now that we have a base for our physical fitness, here is your workout for this week. These can be done over the course of 4 weeks. Remember, consistency is key!

Week 1

Workout A

Squats: 3 sets of 5-8 reps

Bench press: 3 sets of 5-8 reps

Pull-ups: 3 sets to failure

Barbell rows: 3 sets of 5-8 reps

Dips: 3 sets to failure

Workout B

Deadlifts: 1 set of 5 reps

Overhead press: 3 sets of 5-8 reps

Barbell curls: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Triceps pushdowns: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Hanging leg raises: 3 sets to failure

Week 2

Workout A

Squats: 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Bench press: 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Pull-ups: 3 sets to failure

Barbell rows: 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Dips: 3 sets to failure

Workout B:

Deadlifts

1 set of 3 reps

Overhead press: 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Barbell curls: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Triceps pushdowns: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Hanging leg raises: 3 sets to failure

Week 3

Workout A

Squats: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bench press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Pull-ups: 3 sets to failure

Barbell rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Dips: 3 sets to failure

Workout B

Deadlifts: 1 set of 2 reps

Overhead press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Triceps pushdowns: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Hanging leg raises: 3 sets to failure

Week 4

Workout A

Squats: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Bench press: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Pull-ups: 3 sets to failure

Barbell rows: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Dips: 3 sets to failure

Workout B:

Deadlifts: 1 set of 1 rep

Overhead press: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Barbell curls: 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Triceps pushdowns: 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Hanging leg raises: 3 sets to failure

Notes:

Rest for 1-2 minutes between sets.

Increase the weight you lift each week.

If you can’t complete all the reps, reduce the weight.

Listen to your body and take a rest day if you need it.

This is just a sample program, so you may need to adjust it based on your individual needs and goals. Be sure to talk to your doctor before starting any new exercise program.

Coach Kelly Mtisi is head coach at Invictus Fitness Centre, Westgate./Follow Invictus Fitness Centre on social media.