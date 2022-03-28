Take advantage of ED’s policies: Zimbabweans urged

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabweans need an economic mind-set shift, stop being fixated on getting a job, take advantage of the opportunities being created by the New Dispensation and create start-ups and ventures that target the means of production, a business lobby group has said.

The call by the Business Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF) president Dr King Solomon Matsa comes at a time when the economy is witnessing rapid local content growth on the back of Government’s thrust to promote local investment vehicles in areas that were previously a preserve for foreign firms.

While Government has drawn elaborate employment creation strategies, work has also been put into promoting locals to take up the means of production.

In the wake of this strategy, BEEF is thus calling on locals to be proactive.

“To me, President Mnangagwa has done enough in empowering Zimbabweans by creating opportunities to do business. I do not think he has to do anymore. Now, what is left is for people to start doing business,” said Dr Matsa.

He said the problem was the culture of working – being employed and getting a salary.

“People do not like the risks associated with business. They would rather be employed.”

Dr Matsa said President Mnangagwa had introduced a new procurement process where Zimbabweans are given a first priority.

“Those people who want to work, this is the time to make money in Zimbabwe. The President is opening up opportunities for us. I hope many people can take the opportunities,” he said.

BEEF, paid tribute to the Sakunda group and its chief executive officer Mr Kuda Tagwirei for taking a lead in local investment.

“The diaspora community should come and invest back home. Look, people like Tagwirei have made their money elsewhere but they are here investing and creating a lot of jobs. People just criticise for the sake of it but just look at the economic activity he has brought.”

The motor industry has also noted the improvements with players noting the economy is undergoing a small to medium enterprises (SMEs) boom.

The growth, the players say, is however, not getting deserved attention as focus remains trained on large scale projects that are taking off at different stages and in various sectors of the economy after years of regression prior to the coming on board of the Second Republic.

Industry player, Exquisite Cars said theirs is an economic industry thermometer which gives an indicator and have thus noted huge improvement in the New Dispensation.

“We are in an industry that helps to gauge the state of the economy, because a people’s investment in automobiles tells you a lot about their disposable income and general state of their pockets,” said Exquisite Cars’ (Pvt) Limited managing director Mr Victor Matiyenga.

“From my assessment, there has been marked rapid improvement in the economy since the coming in of the New Dispensation and I must say that as business, we appreciate this.

“We are witnessing a new brand of clientele from small to medium businesses and they are snapping up on wheels for their logistical needs.

“One can only imagine where we will be as an economy in the next five or so years if this trend continues,” said Mr Matiyenga.