Takaedza hoping for PBs at FINA short course World Champs

Sports Reporter

AS the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) get closer, Zimbabwe’s coach Masi Takaedza says they would want their swimmers to post personal best times at the competition.

The championships are due to take place from December 13 to 18 in Melbourne, Australia.

Zimbabwe are fielding four swimmers – Liam Davis, Liam O’Hara, Nomvula Mjimba and Donata Katai.

“For us it’s just about personal best times. We are hoping that swimmers will get personal best times this time around, that’s our main goal. If we get anything over and above, it will be a bonus. But we are just hoping that we get personal best times in all the events that they are taking part in.

“We feel they now have enough experience. I don’t know if there is such a thing but we think that they won’t be overwhelmed by the occasion this time around,” said Takaedza, who will lead the team on this tour.

Davis is going to compete in 200m breaststroke and O’Hara is set to swim 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.

Katai will compete in 50m and 100m backstroke while Mjimba will be up for 50m and 100m freestyle.