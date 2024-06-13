Takadiwa living his dream in Bucharest

Arts Reporter

RENOWNED visual artist, Moffat Takadiwa, is wrapping up his tour of Romania with an exhibition at Nicodin Gallery Bucharest.

He will make his next stop-over at the Museum of Modern Art, Vienna Mumok.

According to his post, “Avant-Garde and Liberation” is an exhibition that explores, contemporary art and decolonial modernism.

“The exhibition Avant-Garde and Liberation highlights the significance of global modernism for contemporary art.

“It raises questions of the political circumstances that move contemporary artists to resort to those non-European avant-gardes that formed as a counterpart of the dominant Western modernism from the 1920s to the 1970s.

The curatorial statement reads: “What are the potentials that artists see in the ties to decolonial avant-gardes in Africa, Asia, and the “Black Atlantic” region to take a stand against current forms of racism, fundamentalism, or neocolonialism?

“Which artistic methods are employed when addressing subjects such as the encroachment on personal liberties and social cohesion by drawing on seminal anticolonial and antiracist positions of the early to mid-twentieth century?”