Tajikistan’s water management a model for Zim

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos said Zimbabwe benefited from its participation at the just-ended Water Conference in the central Asian country.

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in DUSHANBE, Tajikistan

Zimbabwe will draw from the experiences of Tajikistan’s water management system to effectively tackle issues such as climate change.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos said Zimbabwe benefited from its participation at the just-ended Water Conference in the central Asian country.

Deputy Minister Haritatos was part of the delegation led by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at the Dushanbe Water Process third High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028.

During the working visit to Tajikistan, VP Chiwenga and his delegation also tackled some diplomatic errands informed by President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

The VP and his delegation met the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and several senior Government officials who led them on tours of some industries.

Speaking to journalists in Tajikistan Deputy Minister Haritatos said: “We have benefited tremendously from our presence here in Tajikistan. Our delegation has learnt so much.

“We came for the Water Conference and what we have seen is a tremendous amount of development in this country.

“We were fortunate to have many meetings with top Government officials. We met with the President Rahmon, the Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister Energy.

“In each interaction there were a lot of questions asked, there is a lot we can learn from this beautiful country.

Zimbabwe had great potential to emulate Tajikistan in many fields and the next step was to seek to increase trade.

There was need to tackle climate change by utilising water resources. The country’s dams were over 80 percent full and this presented an opportunity to harness water to boost agricultural production.

“Just like Tajikistan, we have rich soils and we now need to harness water, funding and technologies to boost production.

“We came here for the Water Conference but we are going back much richer. The conference was a great success and we benefited more beyond the conference,” said Deputy Minister Haritatos.