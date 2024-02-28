Tahle WeDzinza distances self from NAMA award

Arts Reporter

Barely a week after the controversial National Art Merit Awards (Nama), songstress Tahle WeDzinza has distanced herself from the Nama Music Video Award as she confirmed that she did not submit to the nomination.

Tahle WeDzinza’s video ‘Damage’, was directed by: DyrektaO by Jonathan Samukange.

A statement this morning, by her management, states that: “The video was awarded the music video of the year merit. Since that announcement our artiste Tahle We Dzinza has received statements designed to injure and damage her standing as a professional artist and the integrity of her business ethic.”

The artiste’s manager, Nycredzi Chaya-Du Barah, said the statements made are based on the assumption that our artiste submitted the NAMA application.

“Tahle We Dzinza has always collaborated with other artistes. The application in question was submitted by the film producer, Jonathan Samukange, in his capacity as a filmmaker and not by Tahle We Dzinza in her capacity as a musician.

“This is not the first time that artistes have approached us to use Tahle’s music to showcase their skill and craft. The award in essence was awarded to Jonathan Samukange for the direction of the music video.

“This is the reason for those who watched the NAMA’s, Jonathan Samukange of DreamHaus received the award in his capacity as a film director as he was the applicant not Tahle We Dzinza.”

Barah said the NAMA award is not hers and she never accepted it.

“We would like to thank both National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, who have been extremely helpful and professional in attending to the questions we raised on this award. They explained the NAMA award application processes to us and we are thankful for their transparency and support.”

“We also want to thank ZIMURA for their invaluable counsel. Most of all we want to thank all the people who recognised the love that Tahle We Dzinza has for this nation and congratulated her for “the most heartfelt and patriotic rendition of the National anthem of our country.”

“Tahle We Dzinza remains committed to raising the bar in her craft for God’s glory and the celebration of not only Zimbabwean art but African artistry worldwide. She has already brought home 2 international awards through collaborative efforts in film.”