Tagara gets AUSC Region Five appointment

Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) president Tendayi Tagara has been appointed as the head of technical administration of athletes at the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games to be held in Namibia next year.

“The recognition for me to lead the region reflects Zimbabwe’s management abilities. Bear in mind, I was the vice chef de mission technical for the Ghana Games for Zimbabwe.

“I am happy that the region also noticed my qualifications as a coach and the fact that I have managed to administer a number of activities. My position at World Athletics has also weighed in on that position, and I am happy.

“But in terms of technical development, it’s a plus for me. I am also happy that as a country we are being recognised that we have the capacity to lead the region.

“The role of the technical delegate is to technically prepare the sport specific requirements like rules and regulation, appointment of technical officials, equipment, coordinating with countries on age groups, entries, keeping to timelines, accessing and approval of competition venues, attending all inter-confederations meetings and management of the sport to the final day of the competition,” he said.

Tagara was last year retained in the influential World Athletics Development Commission.