System breakdown not affecting Civil Registry services

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bulawayo Bureau

The recent electronic system breakdown in Civil Registry Department would not stop service delivery as staff have a fallback manual option to ensure the public is assisted, Registrar General, Mr Henry Machiri, has said.

This comes as the electronic system used in the issue of identity documents has been down for a week with the department saying the Government was working round the clock to restore the efficient services.

There have not been any disruptions in the issue of documents to members of the public as the process is now being done manually, as it was before everything went electronic. The data will be entered once the systems are back in operation.

In an interview, Mr Machiri said there is no cause for panic as members of the public will continue accessing essential documents such as birth and death certificates, national identity cards, passports, or any other assistance they may seek from the department.

“Yes, the system is down but that is not stopping us from serving members of the public. Remember before we went electronic, we had our manual system and that is our fallback now,” he said.

“We are doing as much as we can to make sure members of the public are not delayed during this period but I can assure the nation that Government, at the highest level is working flat out to make sure the system is back online.”

In May, the Civil Registry Department launched a nationwide three months registration blitz in which members of the public were being assisted to easily access birth and death certificates, national identity cards as well as livestock brand certificates. The exercise is set to end on July 31 although normal issuing operations will continue.

A total of 129 mobile registration teams were set up across the country and are working from 7am to 5pm during the week while for static offices they are working from 7am to 7pm. On weekends and public holidays, the documents will be issued between 7am and 4pm.