Symposium addresses election litigation in Zimbabwe

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Elections Resources Council (ERC) is hosting an Election Litigation Symposium in Harare to address Zimbabwe’s election litigation.

The symposium is running the theme “Elections on Trial: Understanding electoral jurisprudence ahead of the 2023 Harmonised Election for improved participation”.

The objectives of the symposium are to increase the understanding of electoral laws and its application by studying past cases and legal precedents. It also seeks to contribute towards advancing the development of the electoral laws and legal discourse.

ERC executive director, Dr Babra Bhebe said the conference seeks to identify gaps or ambiguities in the law that must be addressed through reforms.

“We want to analyse how the law has been applied in past cases, legal experts can identify areas where the law may be unclear or incomplete and work to develop more robust legal frameworks for further research and reform,” she said.

The symposium is targeting State institutions, political parties, CSOS, legal scholars, law-makers and law students.