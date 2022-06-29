Swiss Ambassador bids President Mnangagwa farewell

The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Outgoing Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe Niculin Jäger bade farewell to President Mnangagwa today and expressed confidence that Zimbabwe and Switzerland would strengthen economic and trade relations.

Speaking to the media after a closed door meeting with the President, Ambassador Jäger said cooperation between the two countries had improved significantly over the past years adding that there was room for further growth in trade.

He said the two visits by President Mnangagwa to Davos were a milestone in strengthening relations.

Ambassador Jäger has been in Zimbabwe for the past four years.

“The last four years have been an incredible journey of close corporation between Zimbabwe and Switzerland. The relations are very cordial and they have focused a lot on economic exchange. This allowed us to touch on different topics. We witnessed the President’s visit to Davos in 2018 and again, recently, he was there again,” he said.

