Swelling dam levels boon for farmers

In a statement, ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga indicated that water levels in most of the country’s major dams were on an upward trend in response to the rains.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

FARMERS with the capacity to increase crop hectarage under irrigation can now do so after water levels in the country’s 10 largest dams increased from 29,1 to 41,1 percent.

This was on the backdrop of positive inflows that were experienced in recent weeks, thanks to the rains that have been falling lavishly.

As a result, many dams across the country have since filled up, and some are spilling.

These include Antelope, Valley, Mbembeswane (in Matabeleland South), Shurugwi (Midlands) and Arcadia in Mashonaland Central.

Other dams that are also spilling include Muzwhi, Masembura, Chivero, Insukamini, Claw and Ngondoma.

Statistics from Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) indicate that as of January 19, 2024, the national dam level average stood at 82,4 percent

“ZINWA also reminds water users that water remains a finite resource, which needs to be utilised very efficiently and sparingly. Those users drawing water from ZINWA-managed dams should therefore ensure that their water use is in terms of a water abstraction agreement as required by the law,” she said.

Water abstraction agreements make it possible for ZINWA to sustainably and efficiently allocate the available water among competing users.

“Those without abstraction agreements can approach their respective ZINWA offices for assistance,” added Mrs Munyonga.

In light of climate change Government is on a drive to establish more dams in communal areas, and this dovetails with its plans to industrialise rural areas through enhanced agricultural production that paves way for establishment of agro-processing industries.

Irrigation and good water supplies are seen as Vision 2030 accelerators through maximising production of food, cash and export crops such as tobacco, cotton, wheat and sunflower thereby empowering rural economies.

In a recent interview, Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa said adequate water supply is critical for winter wheat cropping.

“The rising dam levels signal a good winter wheat harvest this year. Water bodies should be protected so that we benefit from them,” she said.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president, Mr Victor Mariranyika said full dams meant that the country could increase agricultural activities.

“Farmers who are near these dams should use the water for agricultural production. They need to use the water wisely in order for us to improve productivity. This will go a long way in improving agricultural production,” he said.