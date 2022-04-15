Sweden, Finland warned on Nato

15 Apr, 2022 - 00:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Sweden, Finland warned on Nato

The Herald

MOSCOW. –  Russia will take required security and defense measures if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS yesterday.

“It is clear that our border with Finland is 1,300 km long. This will mean a radical change in the military and political situation and it is understandable that we will be forced to take security and defence measures that we will deem necessary. This is the essence of military development,” the senior Russian diplomat said, responding to a question about the possibility of Russia deploying nuclear weapons in the Baltic region.

“In the current conditions, I am not ready to say whether this is real or not [the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO],” the high-ranking Russian diplomat said, .

Related Stories:

“For decades, the neutral status of these states had ensured a very high level of their security and generally the security in that region that had been a region of peace and cooperation and, importantly, a very reliable platform for building good neighbourly relations with us,” Grushko said. – TASS

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting