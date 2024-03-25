Sweden calls for EU, dialogue with Zimbabwe

Herald Reporter

Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Per Lindgärde has called for continued dialogue between Zimbabwe and the European Union.

He made the remarks after paying a courtesy call to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava at his offices recently.

Zimbabwe is exploring a non-reciprocal foreign policy despite having to deal with its developmental trajectory under the weight of illegal economic sanctions.

President Mnangagwa is pursuing an economic diplomacy foreign policy, and in their meeting with Minister Shava Ambassador Lindgärde said they discussed wide-ranging issues.

“We also discussed the importance of dialogue, dialogue between the European Union and Zimbabwe, but also the arrears clearance process and the importance of making progress on all three tracks in that process,” said Ambassador Lindgärde.

“We had a discussion, it was a wide range of subjects, of course, we discussed the bilateral relations between Sweden and Zimbabwe and how we can further strengthen the cooperation.

“We are working closely together already when it comes to climate change and the environment, but this is an issue that I have also been discussing with the Minister of Environment, how to explore and expand that cooperation even further.

“I also mentioned the cooperation we have when it comes to gender equality, women empowerment and the good cooperation with the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“We also touched upon some other foreign policy issues, like the situation in Ukraine and in Gaza,” said Ambassador Lindgärde.