Sustainable tobacco programme launched

Panashe Chikonyora and Kiyara Matambanadzo

TIAN ZE Tobacco Company has launched a sustainable tobacco production programme in line with Sustainable Development Goal 15, which advocates against deforestation and land degradation to improve tobacco farming economically, environmentally and socially.

According to TIAN ZE the sustainable tobacco production programme will focus on three main pillars broken down into economic, environmental and social.

The three pillars will see farmers among other things access loans at zero percent interest rate, practice land conservation and waste management as well as fight for the elimination of child labour in the tobacco value chain.

In his remarks during the Sustainable Tobacco production launch, TIAN ZE Tobacco Company managing director, Ye Hai said the move is a journey towards a sustainable tobacco production line which is environmentally friendly.

“There is genuine need to drive standards in agricultural practices, protect the environment and manage key social and human rights issues associated with tobacco production. This can only be achieved by instilling sustainable mindsets in our employees, farmers and other stakeholders we cooperate with.

“Every organisation, regardless of size must apply creativity and innovation in managing its impact on the environment, economy and society.

“As TIAN ZE Company, we are specifically aiming to ensure the efficient production of quality tobacco, under conditions that minimise the adverse environmental impact, in a manner that improves the socio-economic conditions of the people and their communities in the tobacco production areas,” he said.

TIAN ZE said the sustainability policy will include farm inspections by sustainability officers among other activities to ensure that farmers act in line with requirements.

Although tobacco is the second largest foreign currency earner in the country after gold, the question of sustainability has been a hot topic in the industry and beyond.

Concern has been raised on the way most farmers, mainly smallholders, have been decimating forests in their quest to cure the crop, and with the tobacco marketing season set to commence this month, the cutting down of trees in most tobacco growing areas for curing processes is anticipated at an accelerated rate.

Meanwhile, the forestry commission recently unveiled the initial set of material procured under the afforestation fund for the afforestation programme and revealed that it aims to plant 40 million tree seedlings countrywide this year as part of a long term strategy to proffer tobacco farmers with energy solutions by making the tobacco curing process efficient, environmental friendly and sustainable.