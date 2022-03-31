Suspended Zifa boss Kamambo, 4 other executives to challenge their placement on remand

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

SUSPENDED five Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) executives today indicated that they want to challenge their continued placement on remand on charges where they allegedly abused the association’s letterheads.

Felton Kamambo, Joseph Mamutse, Stanely Chapeta, Bryton Briton Malandule and Phillemon Machana, through their lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, told Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje that they will file a written application today challenging their continued placement on remand.

The State, led by Mr Kennedy Madekutsikwa will tomorrow respond to the application with the court expected to make a ruling on April 5.

The suspended executives allegedly abused the Zifa letterheads when they suspend some councillors.