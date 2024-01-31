  • Today Tue, 30 Jan 2024

Suspended sentence for Sikhala

Suspended sentence for Sikhala Job Sikhala

Yeukai KarengezekaCourt Correspondent 

CCC official Job Sikhala and his accomplice, Chitungwiza North Member of Parliament Godfrey Sithole were yesterday sentenced to two years in jail, wholly suspended for five years, for inciting public violence in Nyatsime in 2022.

In sentencing the duo, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti said she took into account the considerable time the two had spent in remand prison.

The suspended jail terms are on condition that they are not found guilty of offences relating to public violence in the next five years.

Explaining her sentencing, Mrs Miti said: “The court is guided by the presumptive penalty of three years imprisonment with aggravating circumstances. 

“However, in this particular case, the court took into consideration that the two are first time offenders and Sikhala has been in remand for some time, while Sithole was in remand for five months and was later granted bail.

“Therefore, the two are sentenced to two years imprisonment which is wholly suspended on condition that the two do not commit a similar offence within the next five years”.

Sikhala has been on remand since his arrest in 2022.

Addressing the media after the sentencing decision, Sikhala’s lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo said his client will now be discharged from prison.

“The legal effect of this sentence is that Job is now a free man and will be released today. 

“I have instructions to take the matter to the High Court for an appeal against this conviction ,” he said.

Agreed facts are that Sikhala posted a video on social media encouraging CCC supporters to avenge the death of party supporter Moreblessing Ali, who was killed by a former boyfriend in a domestic dispute.

He and Sithole hired lorries to ferry people from Epworth and other surrounding areas in Chitungwiza to Nyatsime to commit acts of violence.

 According to the State, 20 families were left homeless following the violence, while 13 shops, six tuck-shops and vehicles were extensively damaged after CCC supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Foreigners to pay U$5k for Zim citizensh... National

    Foreigners to pay U$5k for Zim citizensh...

    Herald Reporters  Foreigners applying for Zimbabwean citizenship on the basis of permanent residence will be required to pay US$5 000 cash for both adults and minors while those who seek restoration of citizenship after renouncing it, will be required to pay US$1 000.  Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday gazetted new fees […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey