Suspected thieves granted $ 1 million bail

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Four suspected thieves who allegedly stole valuables and US$1 000 from a man who was sitting in his vehicle have been granted $1 million bail each.

Fadzai Katsande (29), Sibongile Manyati (28), Gerald Kapesa (29) and Jilan Amadhu (32) who are facing theft charges appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda.

They were remanded to July 28.

Prosecutor Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on May 25, the four accused persons and another one who is still at large stole from the complainant Milton Goto.

He was parked outside Gungwa Night Club at Chikwanha Shopping Centre at around 2am.

The accused persons were driving a Toyota Sienta and they parked their vehicle blocking Goto’s car from behind.

One of the accused persons approached Goto who was in his vehicle and lied that his car had been hit from the back prompting him to disembark and check if it was true.

The other accused persons took advantage of that and stole his black satchel containing a Tokarev magazine of nine rounds, a Samsung phone, iPhone 14 Promax and cash of US$1 000 and they ran away.