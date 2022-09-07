Suspected thief stabs man over 50kg maize

Chido Nyamuyaruka Court Correspondent

A 30-year-old man allegedly stole 50kg of maize and stabbed the owner in the chest when he was caught.

Johnson Nzou Tafira is facing unlawfully entry into the premises in aggravating circumstances. He was remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and will return to court on September 19 for a bail application.

It is the State’s case that on June 9, 2022, at New Bluff Hill near Westgate, Johnson entered into complainant’s yard, forced open the garage door and stole a 50kg bag of maize.

Johnson was caught but stabbed the complainant on the right side of the chest with a knife .

Pardon Dziva stood for the State.