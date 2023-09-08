Suspected serial killer remanded in custody

Murder suspect Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu is escorted by police CID officers on arrival at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Suspected serial killer Thandolwenkosi Ndhlovu (20), who is linked to at least eight murders in the capital, has been remanded in custody to September 21 pending indictment to the High Court.

Ndhlovu appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with killing eight vagrants by crushing their heads with concrete blocks and stones. Ndhlovu is also facing two attempted murder charges.

The court heard that on August 28, this year at around midnight, the accused approached the now deceased Emmanuel Godfrey (25) who was sleeping on the pavement near Chinengundu Building at Corner George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street, Harare.

It is the State’s case that Ndhlovu crushed Godfrey’s head using a concrete block killing him instantly.

It is alleged that thereafter he slit open deceased’s stomach and took some organs and went away.

On the same day at around 0800 hours, the body of the deceased was discovered by an informant who reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that on August 31, again at around midnight, the accused using the same modus operandi approached another male vagrant who was sleeping at corner Innez Terrace and Robert Mugabe Road, Harare.

He allegedly crushed the now deceased, who has not been identified, on the head using a concrete block killing him instantly and he went away.

The body of the now deceased was discovered by a passerby who reported matter to the police.

On September 2, at around 11pm Sabelo Masheo (33) was sleeping behind Rainbow Towers Hotel at corner Samora Machel Avenue and Rekayi Tangwena Road, Harare.

He was suddenly awakened by the accused who was standing besides him and he identified the accused as a fellow vagrant.

It is alleged that Ndhlovu took a large stone and hit Masheo on the head and the complainant sustained a cut. Ndlovu tried to crush Masheo again but the complainant fled before he reported the matter to the police.

On September 3 at around 0100 hours, the accused approached another man who was asleep at corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and Seventh Street, Harare.

The accused was armed with a big stone smashed the unidentified man killing him instantly.

The accused tried to cut off the now deceased’s private parts but fled from the scene before completing his mission.

The body of the now deceased was found by a passerby who made a report to police.

It is further alleged that on September 4, at around 0100 hours Ndhlovu approached two men who were asleep in a bushy area at corner Cripps Road and Remembrance Drive in Mbare near Mupedzanhamo Flea Market.

He crushed their heads with two concrete blocks killing them instantly. The accused slit open their stomachs and took internal organs before leaving the scene.

The two bodies were discovered by a passerby who reported the matter to the police.

On the same day, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare led by Detective Sergeant Muunze received information linking the accused to the offences leading to his arrest near Simon Mazorodze flyover, Harare. On arrest, detectives saw blood stained clothes which the accused was wearing.

The accused later made some formal indications at the crime scenes.