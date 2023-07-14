Suspected killer journalist in court

Journalist and Grain Marketing Board employee, Joseph Katete, arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday on allegations of killing a relative. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A 42-year-old journalist, who is also an employee at Grain Marketing Board headquarters, Joseph Katete, has appeared in court on allegations of killing his nephew in Mabvuku on Wednesday.

Katete was facing a murder charge when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Munashe Chibanda, who remanded him in custody and told him only the High Court could consider bail.

The court heard that Katete and nephew Craig Dendera (17) were at their residence in New Mabvuku waiting for Maxwell Katete who wanted to ferry Katete to hospital.

Katete was said to have a history of bipolar disorder and had booked an appointment with a doctor.

It is the State’s case that Fally Salaudi, who is a church elder, arrived at the residence intending to pray for Katete and when she opened the door, she saw him sitting on top of his nephew who was covered with a blanket.

The court heard that Salaudi persuaded Katete to stand up and he turned violent and threatened to kill her.

Ms Salaudi raised the alarm, resulting in Frank Katete coming to try and rescue Dendera.

When Frank arrived, Katete was pressing his nephew to the floor and the teenager was already dead.

A police report was made resulting in the arrest of Katete.