Suspected fraudster’s ruling set for Monday

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje will on Monday deliver ruling on an application by the State for the revocation of bail against suspected fraudster James Landon who allegedly sent threatening messages to the complainant in a matter he is accused of fraud involving US$1.5 million. Landon violated a court order.

He is accused of duping Nyasa Air Charter represented by Adam Woodington in a botched aircraft service partnership deal.

The State said the bail should be revoked because Landon violated his bail conditions. Landon is on $150 000 bail and was ordered not to interfere with witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

Woodington told the court that Landon sent him five messages over the phone. He also sent text messages to another witness Hastings Jailos Lumbadzi based in Malawi saying he wanted to destroy him.

He also said Landon was allegedly quoted in a local independent newspaper commenting on the story which is still before the court.

However Landon lawyers Munyaradzi Midzi and Innocent Chingarande, said their client sent the messages by mistake.

Another witness Sergeant Portia Katsande, who is part of the investigating team, also testified against Landon.