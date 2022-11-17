Suspected Bindura drug kingpin ‘Tunje’ busted

Herald Reporter

A Harare Criminal Investigation Department drug and narcotics officers raided the house of a Bindura businessman Lucky Kapiya popularly as Tunje and recovered unregistered cough syrups worth $1, 2 million.

Several cough syrups including broncleer, benylin codeine and stilpane worth $1, 2 million were recovered during the raid.

Tunje’s wife Olivia Chidavaenzi (40) of house number 5666 Clusters Bindura was arrested during the raid.

This comes as Government intensifies efforts to rid society of illicit drug suppliers and peddlers.

Chidavaenzi has since appeared before Bindura magistrate Mr Shingirai Mutiro facing possession of unspecified medicines.

She was remanded to November 28, on $50 000 bail.

The prosecutor Ms Chipo Chinoda told the court that on Tuesday CID detectives from the Drugs and Narcotics Harare received information of drugs related activities at Tunje’s house.

After obtaining a search and seizure warrant at the Bindura Magistrates Court, the team proceeded to Tunje’s house and found the wife at home.

The court heard that a search recovered cough syrups which are, 48 x 100 ml of benylin codeine, 30 x 100 ml of broncleer and 9 x 200 ml stilpane.

The unregistered medicines have a street value of $1,2 million and the accused had no right to possess them.