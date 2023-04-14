Suspected 66-year-old rapist put to his defence

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mrs Esthere Chivasa has put a 66-year-old Harare man accused of raping his 12-year-old step-daughter to his defence.

This came after Jimias Madzingira’s application for discharge at the close of State case was dismissed.

Giving testimony on his defence, Madzingira denied the offence saying the minor was misbehaving and could have been deflowered by a boy next door.

The medical affidavit had confirmed that the minor was penetrated but the Madzingira denied the offence saying the claim was false designed to have him lose his property.

He said his step children did not like him saying when he arrived home they sometimes would not even open the door for him.

Mrs Chivasa postponed the matter to April 17 for continuation of defence trial.

Three witnesses had testified in the matter.

In dismissing his application for discharge, Mrs Chivasa ruled that the accused should be put to defence to answer to questions arising from the witnesses’ evidence.

It is the State’s case that sometime in August last year, the complainant was watching a movie in the lounge room and the accused invited her into his bedroom and made her to sit on the bed.

He allegedly closed the door and raped her.

The complainant allegedly screamed, but no one heard her.

Accused only released her and pushed her out after he heard the gate being opened.

The complainant’s mother entered the house in a rush to pick up her cellphone which she had left behind and immediately left without talking to anyone.