Suspect killed for stealing two donkeys

Crime Reporter

A suspected thief was fatally assaulted in Kadoma on allegations of stealing two donkeys at a farm in the area as murder cases continue to be reported countrywide.

The victim only identified as Tafadzwa was stoned and beaten with a sjambok by four suspects who have since been arrested.

The incident occurred at Gazmmark Farm and police are still investigating the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

” Police in Kadoma arrested Admire Gonga aged 32, Nelson Gonga aged 28, Last Gonga aged 26 and Oscar Pfupajena aged 25 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at around 2.30am on September 6, 2022 at Gazmark Farm.

“The suspects allegedly teamed up and hit the victim, only identified as Tafadzwa, with bricks, stones and a sjambok all over the body on allegations that the suspect had stolen two donkeys. Investigations are underway,” he said.