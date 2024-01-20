Survivors recount 22 Miles horror crash

Mutare North legislator Cde Admire Machachi (second from right) and the transporter Mr Hurst Muchinenyika (left) visit survivors of the 22 Miles accident at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital last week Sunday

SURVIVORS of the 22 Miles crash that claimed the lives of five teachers from two Marange schools and a one-year-old baby last Friday said the tragedy could have been averted if the driver of the haulage truck that rammed into their stationary Mazda BT50 truck was not speeding and had exercised caution as he approached the busy intersection.

The survivors spoke exclusively to The Manica Post on Sunday when they were discharged from Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

They called on the authorities to bring to book the driver of the haulage truck, Eddie Kaponi, whom they believe should serve time in prison.

Kaponi fled the accident scene and remains at large.

Police identified the deceased as Anna Tariro Machangachanga, Joyce Duchi, Portia Nyamajo, Nomatter Hwenzira, Tsitsi Masuzhe and Addella Hwenzira – all from Mutare.

Five of the accident victims, including the baby, were from Mushunje Primary School, while the sixth victim was from Shundure Primary School, Mutare.

The deceased were buried on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The accident survivors said the haulage truck was speeding and it drove straight into the stationary BT50 they were in.

Mrs Omega Muteyo described her terrifying moments as she was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicles.

She described the accident as the scariest thing that has ever happened to her.

“It was like a war zone. A loud bang was followed by smoke, blood splashes, and loud screams for help. It was absolutely crazy to see a speeding truck ploughing straight into the back of our truck. Its driver neither signalled nor hooted to warn us,” she said.

Mrs Muteyo said her life was saved by God, and is grateful to be alive.

“I wonder how my children would have taken this. Life is precious, and we never know what the future has in store for us. I was saved by God and it is painful to think of the deceased.

“These were close colleagues I worked and interacted with daily. We were like family. The people I was talking to along the way perished in the blink of an eye,” she said.

Another survivor, Mrs Ndaizivei Charungwa said their car was extensively damaged, adding that the aftermath of the accident was very emotional.

“Had the truck driver hooted at us, maybe our driver would have pulled off the road to safety. The truck driver was negligent, and never alerted us of any danger.

“We watched helplessly as the speeding truck rammed into our car. It drove straight towards us, and such an attitude shocked us. It was too fast and we could not do anything.

“I was seated at the back facing the truck, and I could see it coming towards us at high speed. The next thing we were sandwiched between trucks with our legs trapped in the wreckage. We screamed for help which came with the arrival of the Mutare Fire Brigade. They cut the wreckage to free us,” she said.

Another survivor, Mrs Loveness Ndlovu of Shundure Primary School who was on the front seat said: “Our vehicle stopped to give way to another haulage truck. We were relaxed, and everything was normal until I heard a loud bang at the back.

“Our car was trapped in-between two haulage trucks and I feared for the worst. I passed out as my neck was trapped. l could not even turn,” she said.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the driver of the haulage truck immediately fled from the scene.

“A Mazda BT50 vehicle with 17 passengers on board was travelling towards 22 Miles and was hit from behind by a haulage truck while giving way to a truck at Marange Turn-off. The driver of the haulage truck fled from the scene,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi implored motorists to observe all road rules and regulations and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.

Mutare North legislator, Honourable Admire Mahachi said the accident adversely affected learning at Mushunje and Shundure Primary Schools.

“It is painful to lose so many teachers from the two schools. The bereaved families have lost breadwinners. We are grateful to Government for assisting the bereaved families with food, coffins and medication for the survivors,” he said.

Honourable Mahachi, who attended all funerals with the haulage truck’s owner appealed to drivers to be cautious and avoid putting other road users’ lives in danger.

“From the witnesses’ accounts, this could have been avoided if the driver had maintained the prescribed speed limit. He was speeding and failed to stop his truck, thereby killing all these people,” he said.

Honourable Mahachi said the road authorities should consider putting speed humps at the busy intersection.

Hast Logistics director, Mr Hast Muchinenyika said: “I am sorry for the loss of lives and for the injuries sustained. I know the survivors and the deceased’s families are traumatised and I feel for them.

“I appeal to drivers to follow traffic laws and avoid speeding. This could have been avoided if the driver was not speeding. It is important for drivers to be cautious on the road.

“To Eddie (the truck driver), wherever you are, please come forward and hand yourself over to the police because you have the answers to what really transpired,” said Mr Muchinenyika. – Manica Post