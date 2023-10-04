Surgeons perform delicate pancreatic cancer op

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s quest to revamp its health provision systems and facilities towards regional and continental tourist attraction status is gathering pace, after doctors at Chitungwiza Central Hospital recently successfully conducted a delicate surgical procedure for pancreatic cancer that occurs within the head of the gland.

The procedure is a first of its kind, basically to remove cancerous tissues.

Under Vision 2030, Zimbabwe is targeting to improve people’s lives through a provision of top quality health services.

Prior the Second Republic in 2017, Zimbabweans seeking advanced medical attention used to flock to international destinations such as India.

But the Government not only seeks to stop the movement of its people to other countries, but to actually welcome health tourists into Zimbabwe.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Acting chief medical officer for Chitungwiza Central Hospital Dr Raphael Makota said Zimbabwe was moving towards providing top-notch health services, as evidenced by the complicated procedure done by local doctors.

“The procedure was done by general surgeons at Chitungwiza Central Hospital. It is quite an extensive procedure,” said Dr Makota.

“This is the first time we have done this operation, and it has been done successfully. Going forward, we hope to do more of these procedures.

“We have the capacity to do such procedures; it is pleasing we have doctors who have the capacity to do such procedures.”

The patient who was operated on, Mrs Pelagia Ratsakatika, said her trust in the local health system has been boosted after the operation.

“I had always had faith in our local doctors,” said Mrs Ratsakatika.

“After this operation, my faith has actually increased. We still have good doctors and nurses in our Government hospitals. They are really doing a good job.”

Senior medical practitioner, Professor Pisirayi Ndarukwa, said undertaking such a procedure deserves plaudits.

Prof Ndarukwa said it was pleasing that the Ministry of Health and Child Care had commenced super specialist service of quaternary levels.

“This has seen Chitungwiza Central Hospital performing the first ever laparoscopically assisted Whipple’s procedure in the country,” said Prof Ndarukwa.

“The Whipple’s procedure, also called a pancreaticoduodenectomy, is the primary surgical treatment for pancreatic cancer that occurs within the head of the gland.

“During this procedure, surgeons remove the head of the pancreas, most of the duodenum (a part of the small intestine), a portion of the bile duct, the gallbladder and associated lymph nodes.”

Prof Ndarukwa said in some cases, the surgeon may remove the body of the pancreas, the entire duodenum and a portion of the stomach.

On average, the surgery takes six hours to complete.

Most patients stay in the hospital for one to two weeks following the Whipple procedure, said Prof Ndarukwa.

“To do these procedures, you need support and as doctors we are grateful to President Mnangagwa’s administration, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza is hands on whatever assistance the experts need, he is always there to assist,” said Prof Ndarukwa.

Some patients who spoke to this news crew commended the country’s health system following the sustained improvement since the coming in of the Second Republic.

“We are happy to hear that such procedures can be done in Zimbabwe and this is very pleasing,” said Ms Florence Mutubuki.

“It is encouraging because if you had such conditions, previously it was a matter of when (you will die) because we could not afford treatment abroad.

“Now we have confidence that it can be done here,” said Ms Mutubuki.

Ms Tendayi Matubvunye said going out of the country should be a choice, just like going to a private hospital.

“So, we are happy that Government is working hard to ensure that all specialist services can be found in Zimbabwe.

“We are also happy that Government is pushing the local production of pharmaceuticals,” said Ms Matubvunye.

Mr Honest Mbundire said: “We are happy with what Government is doing. We can now get treated here and we are even happier that some people will come here for medical tourism.”