Surfacing of Wedza-Mushandirapamwe Road upgrade progressing

18 Nov, 2022 - 15:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Surfacing of Wedza-Mushandirapamwe Road upgrade progressing Masimba Holdings workers road marking the surfaced stretch of the Hwedza-Mushandirapamwe Road

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Masimba Holdings, the contractor tasked with upgrading 22km of the Wedza-Mushandirapamwe Road has started surfacing 8km of the said road and will be opened to traffic soon.

This road is being upgraded under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

When The Herald visited the project site yesterday, the contractor was already putting road marks on the surfaced stretch.

Wedza-Mushandirapamwe Road links Wedza district, Marondera and Harare. It is key for economic activities across the Mashonaland East Province.

