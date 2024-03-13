Supreme Court throws out former St John’s College coach’s appeal

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

An appeal by former St John’s College and Triathlon Zimbabwe coach who was jailed for sexually abusing four teenage boys who were under his supervision at different occasions has been thrown out by the Supreme Court.

The child molester, David Edward Gardner had appealed against conviction and sentence.

Gardner was found guilty of immoral indecent assault after he abused a 14-year-old boy in 2002 at his Highlands home in Harare by fondling his genitals.

It was also proved that in November 2005, at Afdis Camp, Nyanga, Gardner committed an immoral or indecent act upon another 14-year-old boy identified as T by putting his hand inside the shorts and touching his groin.

In August 2006 in Lausanne, Switzerland, Gardner again put his hand inside the jeans of J.

In the fourth count, prosecutors proved that in August 2006, in Budapest, Hungary, Gardner committed an indecent act upon T after he reached across to his bed and commenced to rub T’s leg with his foot around the ankle area.

Gardener pleaded not guilty to the charges arguing that the allegations were as a result of the complainants being influenced by their parents.

He also said the complainants were simply plotting his downfall.

His defence was that he was being nailed because of the pending labour case he had against St John’s College.

In respect of the first count, he stated that he was not able to give particulars as the charge and outline of facts were vague and embarrassing.

Twelve witnesses who included the complainants and their parents testified against him.

Three witnesses testified on his behalf.

However, the magistrates found him guilty on the first three counts and sentenced him to a total of 24 months’ imprisonment of which 12 months were suspended for five years on condition that the appellant did not commit a similar crime within that period.

Aggrieved by the verdicts of the trial court, Gardner filed his appeal before the High Court where he challenged witnesses’ evidence as weak.

It was also argued that the sentence was severe and induced a sense of shock given the modern trends in sentencing.

His appeal was thrown out by the High Court which ruled in favour of the State noting that there was nothing to support the claim that there was a conspiracy against him.

The High Court also concluded that the evidence that was led was striking.

Aggrieved, Gardner took the matter up to the Supreme Court.

Among other things he submitted that the court a quo misdirected itself in accepting the reasoning and findings of the trial court without first evaluating the evidence for itself.

He further argued that David Drury, who was representing St John’s College was allowed to correct one of the complainants’ statements whilst in the prosecutor’s office.

But a three-panel bench comprising Justices Chinembiri Bhunu, George Chiweshe and Joseph Musakwa trashed his appeal ruling that Gardner had failed to raise the issue of prosecutorial misconduct during trial and before the court a quo.

“He has belatedly raised the issue with this court. The amended grounds of appeal have no merit. The appellant may have sought to argue that there cannot be said to be any corroboration of the complainants’ testimonies as a result of the prosecutor’s conduct.

“However, the appellant’s own conduct tends to corroborate the evidence of the complainants. In tendering his letter of resignation from the employment of St John’s College, the appellant apologized for what he called a “practical joke” that he played on one of the complainants in Switzerland where he had written “three laps to go” on J’s thigh while the boy was asleep at night.

“J testified that the reason why he did not report the matter was because he was only 15 years old and was scared that no one would believe him. Similarly, T and R, just like J, also testified that they were scared to report the incident.

“In the case of R, he was 14 years old and the report was made when he was 18. These explanations by the complainants were reasonable considering that they were still young and they had a special relationship with the appellant.”

The Supreme Court said the fact that the allegations came from three different complainants who were indecently assaulted at different places and on different dates is one that would ordinarily raise suspicion of such coincidence.