Supporting vulnerable communities across SADC key: President

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Supporting vulnerable communities across SADC in response to the ever changing climate is key, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking during the SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held virtually today, the President said in light of climate change, Governments should promote responsive nutrition interventions, including the cultivation of drought resistant traditional grains.

“Aspects related to de-risking children and women against malnutrition due to sporadic weather patterns should see us promote responsive nutrition interventions, including the cultivation of drought resistant traditional grains.



“No one and no place must be left behind,” said President Mnangagwa.