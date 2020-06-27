Support President’s efforts, women urged

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Manicaland Bureau

Women in Manicaland should continue supporting measures being implemented by President Mnangagwa and his Government to restore the country’s economy and the livelihoods of Zimbabweans, Zanu PF Women’s League secretary for Administration and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Cde Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She was speaking at the provincial launch of the distribution of face masks being produced by the Women’s League in Mutare yesterday.

The programme has seen more than 90 000 face masks produced from part of the 60 000 metres of cloth provided by the President to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Cde Mutsvangwa said women had a role to play in disseminating the right information to the grassroots, where people think that Government is ignoring their suffering.

“The measures and reforms that the President has been undertaking from the time that he came into power are bearing fruit, but they will take time to be noticed because we have people who want to sabotage the development,” she said.

“As women, let us make sure that whatever you say builds the party. When you have something you do not understand, go to the leaders and get clarity so that you can explain to the people in your areas.

“Let us not lose sight of what we fought for during the liberation struggle just because we are angry things are not changing quickly. Ask yourself what role you have played to change the situation for the better. Let us support the Government by doing the little that you can.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said leaders should be tolerant and embrace everyone in their constituencies and accept constructive criticism in order to grow the party, adding that some of those in opposition were just looking for a way back to the ruling party and should not be left behind.

She said Zimbabwe was under attack from countries like the United States, which were taking President Mnangagwa’s call for re-engagement and engagement as an opportunity to push their agenda.

She commended businesses that were supporting Government’s fight against Covid-19 and urged all corporates to come on board and ensure the country beats the pandemic.

“We have some businesses that have been very supportive during this Covid-19 period,” said Cde Mutsvangwa. “We want corporates to come on board and fight from one corner with Government.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa was aware of all the challenges that Zimbabweans are facing and was working on solutions that would uplift their lives.

She said those fuelling the black market to undermine the local currency would be dealt with accordingly and urged Zimbabweans to continue taking all bond notes and coins as legal tender.

“The President is dealing with those people and because he is a listening President, he realised that civil servants salaries were being eroded by inflation and cushioned them,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“That does not mean that the tripartite negotiating forum is no longer functional, negotiations will continue, but the President felt the need to help the workers during this difficult time.”

In her remarks, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for supporting the face mask project.

She said women needed to continue rolling out other income generating projects at ward level to ensure that they supported each other.